Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases Confirmed As 389 Test Positive

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the highest cases of COVID-19 as 389 have tested positive after 4,829 samples were tested within the last 24 hours.

All the positive cases are Kenyans except 3 who are foreigners. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 7,577.

Through a statement, the Health Ministry indicated that 88 more have been discharged from hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,236.

The gender distribution, 266 are males and 123 are females with the youngest case being 1 year old while the oldest is 93 years.

The distribution of the cases is as follows: Nairobi 248, Kajiado 36, Kiambu 27, Mombasa 23, Busia 17, Machakos 10, Migori 9, Kitui 6, Makueni 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Nakuru 2, Kilifi 2, Garissa 1, Muranga 1 and Narok 1.

Nairobi cases are in: Dagoretti North 55, Kibra 40, Langata 33, Ruaraka 17, Westlands 14, Embakasi East 13, Makadara 13, Roysambu, 11, Embakasi South & Kasarani 8 cases each, Mathare, Starehe, Embakasi Central, and Embakasi West, 7, cases each, Embakasi North 5, & Kamukunji 3.

Kajiado has 36 cases distributed in Kajiado Central 32, Kajiado East & Kajiado North 2 cases each. Kiambu has 27 cases in Kiambaa, Kikuyu and Ruiru (6) cases each, Kabete and Kiambu town, (4) cases each and Thika Town, one (1) case.

Mombasa cases are from; Mvita, (9), Nyali (6), Jomvu, (3), Likoni, (2), Kisauni, (2), and Changamwe, one (1) case.

Busia cases are from; Teso North, (12) and Matayos, (5). Machakos 10 cases are in; Athi River, (8), and Matangulu (2). Migori, all the (9) cases are in Kuria West. Kitui all the (6) cases are from Kitui West.

MakueniI, (3) cases are in Makueni (2), and one (1) case in Kibwezi East. Uasin Gishu, all the (3) cases are from Ainabkoi.

Nakuru, (2) cases are from Nakuru East one (1), & Nakuru West, one (1). Kilifi, (2) cases are in Kaloleni (1) & Kilifi North (1).

Garissa has (1) case in Daadab, Murang’s, (1) case in Kihara and Narok, (1) case in Narok North.

