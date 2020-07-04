Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases Confirmed As 389 Test Positive

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the highest cases of COVID-19 as 389 have tested positive after 4,829 samples were tested within the last 24 hours.

All the positive cases are Kenyans except 3 who are foreigners. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 7,577.

Through a statement, the Health Ministry indicated that 88 more have been discharged from hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,236.

The gender distribution, 266 are males and 123 are females with the youngest case being 1 year old while the oldest is 93 years.

The distribution of the cases is as follows: Nairobi, 248, Kajiado, 36, Kiambu, 27, Mombasa, 23, Busia, 17, Machakos, 10, Migori, (9), Kitui, (6), Makueni, (3), Uasin Gishu, (3), Nakuru, (2), Kilifi, (2), Garissa, (1), Muranga, (1) and Narok, (1) case.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu