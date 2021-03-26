High Court Temporarily Suspends BBI Implementation If Passed By Parliament

The High Court has issued temporary orders suspending the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) if passed by parliament.

In a ruling by a five-judge bench, President Uhuru Kenyatta will not be able to sign the bill into law until the case is heard and determined.

Earlier in March, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka had directed that the BBI Bill be introduced in the Senate, National assembly simultaneously.

“I direct that the clerk of the House ensure there are sufficient copies of the Bill in the form that was presented to the county assemblies by the IEBC,” Lusaka said.

Read: BBI Bill To Be Simultaneously Introduced In Senate, National Assembly On Thursday

This was after it had met the constitution threshold of having been passed by over 40 County assemblies.

According to the Constitution of Kenya, if the Bill is supported by a majority of the members of Parliament it shall be subjected to a referendum.

The referendum is expected to be held sometime in June, according to proponents of the BBI.

Despite criticism from Deputy President William Ruto and his Tangatanga allies President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga continue to rally support for the BBI arguing that its proposals will help deal with historical injustices.

Read Also: Next Stop Parliament: Over 24 County Assemblies Vote To Pass BBI Bill

BBI also proposes an amendment of the Constitution to introduce additional 70 MP seats in what its drafters say is meant to address issues touching on gender, People living with disabilities and under-representation in heavily populated counties.

The proposal will see the National Assembly have a total of 360 MPs up from the current 290.

In the Senate, Kenyans will vote for 94 Senators if the Bill is passed.

The House will be composed of one man and one woman elected in each of the 47 counties.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu