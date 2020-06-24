High Court Suspends Recruitment of Director General by Communications Authority

The high court has suspended the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) from hiring a new Director general.

The suspension was issued by the Employment and Labour Relations court against a recruitment notice that had been sent out by CA for the position. This follows a suit against the regulator by the Information Communication Technology of Kenya.

In the suit, CA is accused of tainting the issued notice with illegality and impropriety. They are also accused of not disclosing many details, including the proposed remuneration.

Read: Communication Authority Given Go-ahead To Spy Phones

“The respondent as the apex communication regulator ought to strictly adhere to in the filing of any legally prescribed position.”ICTAK said.

The Director general post has been marred with drama since last year when Francis Wangusi’s tenure ended. Mercy Wanjau was appointed to take up an acting role in August but in an interesting twist of events, Wangusi was reinstated as Director General in November, same year.

CA then came out to clarify to the Employment and Labour Relations Court that they did not nullify Ms Mercy Wanjau’s appointment as the Director General.

