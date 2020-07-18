High Court Rules Against Disclosure Of Evidence Prior To Prosecution

“I find no provision in law that empowers the court before which a charge sheet is placed for purposes of taking plea to reject the charge sheet on the basis that it is not accompanied by an inventory of the evidence the prosecution intends to rely on,” said Justice Mumbi.

This was in reference to the Sh357 million graft case that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is battling.

Earlier in February, the EACC disclosed that some witnesses in Sonko’s graft case would testify anonymously.

The agency told a Nairobi court that it had obtained orders from the High Court to place the witnesses under protection over sensitivity of the matter.

The witnesses, according to EACC, will use pseudo names in their statements and will give evidence in a closed-door session while ‘hiding’ in a box.

Sonko, who is out on Sh15 million bail, was in December last year charged with 19 counts of graft. He is accused of misappropriating Sh357 million from county coffers and irregularly awarding tenders to his close aides and forging documents leading to the loss of millions of shillings.

