High Court Quashes Appointment of Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Board Members

The High Court has quashed the appointment of Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Board members Mary Chege, Zachariah Mungai and Ronald Ndegwa.

In a ruling, the court termed the appointment as unconstitutional.

In February 2021, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed an Executive Order establishing the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA) which seeks to provide a mechanism for the establishment of an integrated, efficient, effective and sustainable transport system within the Metropolitan area.

The Metropolitan Area includes Nairobi, Muranga, Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos counties.

In a Gazette notice dated February 5, chairperson of Nairobi metropolitan area council, James Macharia said the three will serve for three years.

Other members were to include a representative nominated by the Governor of each of the aforementioned counties, the Principal Secretary responsible for Transport, Finance and Land.

NAMATA was meant to develop a comprehensive traffic management plan and strategy, resulting in an effective and efficient urban road network; Maintain a sustainable funding framework to deliver the transport strategy.

