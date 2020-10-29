High Court Nullifies 24 Bills Including Cybercrime Law Citing Lack of Involvement By The Senate

The High court has declared a number of bills previously passed by the National Assembly void. This is due to the fact that the assembly failed to involve the senate in the process.

The decision arrived at by the three judge bench also affects the law that establishes the Huduma Namba, which was just passed recently, as well as the Computer Cybercrime law.

The senate moved to court to challenge the decision by the National Assembly to pass bills without involving them. The judges ruled in their favour and declared the following 24 bills void:

The Public Trustee (Amendment) Act, No. 6 of 2018

The Building Surveyors Act, 2018, No. 19 of 2018

Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes, Act, No. 5 of 2018

The Statute Law (miscellaneous Amendments), No. 4 of 2018

The Kenya Coast Guard Service Act, no 11 of 2018

The Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, No. 9 of 2018

The Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, No 18 of 2018

The Supplementary Appropriation Act, No 2 of 2018

The Equalization Fund Appropriation Act, No 3 of 2018

The Sacco Societies (Amendment), 2018, No. 16 of 2018

The Finance Act, No. 10 of 2018

The Appropriations Act, no 7 of 2018

The Capital Markets (Amendment) Act, No. 5 of 2019

The National Youth Service Act, No 17 of 2018

The Supplementary Appropriation Act, No. 5 of 2019

The Health Laws (Amendment) Act, No 5 of 2019

The Sports (Amendment), Act, No. 7 of 2019

National Government Constituency Development Fund, 2015

The National Cohesion and Integration (Amendment) Act, 2019

The Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, 2019

The Supplementary Appropriation Act, No. 9 of 2019

The Appropriation Act, 2019

The Insurance (Amendment) Act, 2019

The National Government Constituency Development Fund Act 2015

The National Assembly however argued that nullifying the acts would result in huge losses for the state as the bills cost a lot.

The contentious Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act of 2018 was declared constitutional in February,2020 after a year in court. The High court will now provide the way forward in the Cybercrime law and its implementation.

The High court’s decision also affects Huduma Namba which is as an amendment in the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act. No.18 of 2018. The act establishes a National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) which saw Kenyans details taken to create a National Population Register.

