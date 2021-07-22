High Court Judge Aggrey Mchelule Arrested

High Court Judge Aggrey Mchelule has been arrested.

Kahawa Tungu is informed that Justice Mchelule was arrested in the company of other people and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for processing.

It is not yet clear why the judge was arrested.

Mchelule is among President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “Rejected Six”, who were denied promotions due to “integrity issues”, according to the Head of State.

President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed 34 judges out of 41 who were recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for appointment, citing intelligence reports indicting them on a number of issues which he did not disclose.

Among those who were left out by the President alongside Mchelule include Weldon Korir, George Odunga, Prof Joel Ngugi, Mombasa chief Magistrate Charles Kinango and High Court Registrar Judy Omange.

In June, Chief Justice Martha Koome appointed Justices Justice James Wakiaga, George Nduru, and William Musyoka to hear and determine two petitions challenging the decision of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s refusal to appoint six judges.

