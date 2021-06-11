High Court Declares Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Unconstitutional

A High Court on Friday declared the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) unconstitutional in a petition filed by Law Society of Kenya.

NMS was formed in March of 2020 with Major General Mohamed Badi at the helm.

Badi, deputised by Enosh Momanyi, took over four key devolved functions including; health, transport, public works, utilities, planning and development dockets.

LSK through its president Nelson Havi wrote to Badi declaring NMS as an illegal entity.

The body refused to nominate one of its members to the NMS Physical and Land Use Planning Liaison Committee, on grounds that NMS was not founded under the law.

Read: Court Freezes Transfer Of Ksh27 Billion From Nairobi County To NMS

“Given that the establishment of NMS lacks any legitimate legal foundation, the Society cannot be expected to nominate any of its members to serve in the Liaison Committee. We have made the conclusion that NMS is not a body established or recognized in law and, by extension, neither is the Liaison Committee sort to be constituted there under,” said Havi.

In June last year, judge Helen Wasilwa found that the deal between former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and President Uhuru Kenyatta was illegal.

She would, however, reverse the orders in September allowing more than 6000 county employees who had been seconded to the agency to formally shift.

Justice Wasilwa found that the State had complied by involving members of the county assembly and holding public meetings.

“It is therefore my finding that the applicants (Attorney General and Badi) have demonstrated to this court by exhibiting evidence of the involvement of the County assembly in the transfer of functions to the National Government. I, therefore, find that the declaration of illegality of the Nairobi Metropolitan services as created is now lifted,” she ruled.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu