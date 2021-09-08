High Cost Of Justice As Courts Double Case-filing Fees

You will pay more than double to file a case in the Kenyan courts starting this month according to a fees schedule published by Chief Justice Martha Koome

The schedule, which took effect on September 1, stipulates that filing of any type of application at the High Court except on criminal matters has been doubled to Ksh1,500 up from Ksh750.

Registration of arbitration awards related to disputes at the Environment and Lands Court will cost Ksh10,100, up from Ksh2,250.

Court library membership and annual subscription is now Ksh1,000 from Ksh1,000 and a Ksh500 charge introduced for notaries public annual renewal.

Applications and affidavits fees have been retained at Ksh1,000.

You will be charged Ksh500 to file a criminal matter at the High Court and Ksh485 at the lower court.

A new charge of Ksh450 has been introduced for filing a notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal at the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes division.

A fee of Ksh1,550 has been introduced for any appeal or review from subordinate courts and tribunals and an addition of Ksh100 for filing of response for income tax appeals – statement of facts.

To file a case at the High Court for an unliquidated claim, originating summons, or counterclaim, you will be required to pay Ksh2,000, with an additional cost based on the amount awarded upon determination of the case.

Also, a fee of Ksh300 has been introduced for filing of a response to the bill of costs.

The fees for instituting a private prosecution at the High Court will remain at Ksh5,000 and Ksh1,485 at the lower court.

