He’s Ours, Sofapaka On Captain Kibwage

Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka have stated that defender Michael Kibwage is still their player contrary to reports that he terminated his contract with the club over non-payment.

In a statement to the media, the 2009 Kenyan champions said Kibwage’s contract is still valid till October next year.

“We wish to distance ourselves from news doing round in the social media about skipper Michael Kibwage.

“We wish to confirm that Kibwage has a valid contract that runs out in October 2022 and therefore is a bonified Sofapaka FC player until proven otherwise.”

Kibwage is amongst big names who joined the Batoto Ba Mungu at the beginning of the season as the as they beefed up their squad with an intention of winning the league.

But with just four matches to the end of the 2020/21 FKFPL season, the team is nowhere near the title, with Tusker and former Kibwage’s side KCB FC the firm favourites to clinch it.

Grapevine is rife Sofapaka have not been paying salaries, but players are under strict instructions never to open up to the media.

“When you ask for your pay, they bring a pastor to pray for you,” a close source said.

