Heristone Wanyonyi Makes History As First Kenyan To Win Walking Race

Heristone Wanyonyi has won the Gold for Kenya in the men’s walking race in the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi.

Wanyonyi, 18, who chested the tape in a person best time of 42 minutes and 10.84 seconds, became the first Kenyan to win Gold in the walking race at a global level.

Pre-race favorite, Indian Amit Khatri settled for silver in 42:17.94 as Paul McGrath from Spain clocked personal best 42:26.11 to take bronze.

Read: Tokyo Olympics: Eliud Kipchoge Retains Title In Style

“I am over the moon after handing Kenya its maiden race walk victory at any world championship. This is a major achievement for me so far and I don’t know how to celebrate it,” said Wanyonyi, who was still in shock after the victory.

“I am still stunned considering that I was the slowest in the pack with 45:47.5 while Amit was the fastest with 40:40.97,” explained Wanyonyi, adding that his plan was to stay with the leading pack, which worked for him.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...