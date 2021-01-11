Here’s Why You Could Not Access .co.ke Websites Monday Morning

Kenya’s official registry of the .ke domain on Jan 11 morning announced that there was an issue affecting connectivity to its network. Users who tried to access any website with .co.ke or .ke domain were not able to access the sites.

KENIC announced on their twitter page that was an issue affecting their network.

“We would like to notify you of intermittent connectivity to KENIC’s network. Our technical team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will keep you updated as soon as the issue is resolved.”

Kenic is licensed to assign and manage the top level .ke domains in Kenya. They also manage the second and third level domains issued by third party hosting services.

The latest Communications Authority report shows that there are a total of 95,101 .ke domains in Kenya 90,494 (95.2%) of which use the .co.ke domain.

The issue affecting the websites has since been resolved as KENIC took to Twitter to alert users.

The DNS issue that was experienced this morning with .KE domains has been resolved. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Thank you.

