Here’s Why Raila Missed Prayer Meeting At Safari Park Hotel

Kenya marked its 19th National prayer breakfast today at the Safari Park Hotel and Raila Odinga was notably absent.

In an event attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto among other leaders, Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga was absent eliciting speculations.

Turns out, Raila was just held up, attending to pressing issues relating to Azimio hence sending his running mate, Martha Karua to represent him. This has been confirmed by his press secretary Dennis Onsarigo.

The National prayer breakfast is held annually since 2003 and is aimed to bring leaders more so politicians from different divides together in harmony.

This being an election year, the prayer breakfast is essential in uniting leaders and reminding Kenyans that there is life after elections as elections do not have to be violent.

During the meeting, Deputy President William Ruto asked his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, for forgiveness.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate asked the outgoing head of state to forgive him if he had fallen short of his expectations.

Ruto also forgave those who may have wronged him in the past.

“As you head to retirement, it is my prayer that God gives you every aspiration of your heart and makes it possible for you to enjoy the legacy you have built. As a DP, I may have fallen short of my boss’s expectations and I ask for forgiveness,” Ruto said.

“I have also been hurt by many people and on this prayer breakfast, I forgive everybody, I want us to go into this election free of the debt of hurt.”

The president on his part assured all those contending for his seat that he will hand over power when the time comes.

“Even as we engage in the upcoming context, we know that national building is passed from generation to generation, and pass baton unbroken and I expect to do just that,” he said.

President Uhuru also said that he hopes that the togetherness witnessed during the event will prevail even after the elections.

