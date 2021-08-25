Here’s What you Need to Get the Covid-19 Vaccine

The government has opened up the vaccination window for all Kenyan adults. Most of the people in the priority groups of elders aged 58 and above, medics and civil servants have already been vaccinated.

In this phase, all adults above 18, working in any sector can easily walk into a health facility to get vaccinated.

Although the window is open, many people still do not know how to get started to get vaccinated. The Ministry of Health has released a list of health facilities where the vaccines are available.

In Nairobi, most government and private health facilities are already giving the vaccine for free. This include: Kenyatta, Mbagathi, Nairobi Hospital, Coptic, Aga Khan, Ruai, Mathare, Komarock and Eastleigh Hospitals. The JKIA port health facility is also administering vaccines.

The full list of places you can access the vaccines is available on the list below

List-of-facilities-offering-COVID-19-vaccine-services-in-Kenya.

Once you have selected a health facility near you, you can simply walk in to start the vaccination process.

If you have a smartphone, you can go ahead and register for the vaccine on the Ministry of Health portal (The process is mandatory and could take you a few minutes. You can therefore do it prior to visiting the health facility to save you some time)

If you do not have a smartphone, officials at the hospital will assist with the registration process.

Go to portal.health.go.ke/

Click on register and enter your details. This include your full names, ID number, address, your occupation, next of kin etc

Visit the health facility for the vaccine. Officials from the Ministry of health will also record some details.

You will then be directed to where you can get the vaccine. It is quite fast and in most areas, people have reported no queues.

Once you get the vaccine, an officer will ask for your phone number, and you will get a notification from the Ministry of Health confirming that you have received your (first or second) vaccine, and when to get the next dose.

You might get some side effects from the vaccines. You are advised to report any severe reactions to the MOH through the Pharmacy and Poisons Board website.

You can use your registration details to log back into the MOH portal where you can download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Apart from visiting a health facility, you can take advantage of the vaccine outreach programmes organized by the NMS in Nairobi. The officials visit selected community centres where the vaccines are administered to residents. The process is the same as above.

