Here’s What You Need to Apply For Compensation In case of Adverse Covid-19 Vaccine Effects

More Kenyans are getting the Astra Zeneca vaccine, and the Ministry of Health said users can expect various side effects. The vaccine is expected to cause minor side effects such as headaches, fever or some pain on the area injected.

Although rare, some users can suffer serious side effects. The vaccine is considered extremely safe, but a compensation programme is available for anyone who could suffer serious side effects. According to an expert, the programme was instituted to instill confidence in people who may be wary of the vaccine.

The compensation will be made by ESIS Inc, a US-based risk management service provider, which is also a subsidiary of giant Swiss Insurer Chubb ltd. The compensation scheme started on March 31 2021 and is expected to run until June 30, 2021.

Applications for compensation will be made through www.covaxclaims.com website. Payments will be calculated based on GDP per capita of Kenyax12xthe harm caused by the side effects of the vaccine.

Death attracts the highest amount of compensation. People affected will be compensated 10,000 per day of hospitalization up to a maximum of Sh600,000. Pregnant women who take the vaccine will also be compensated if the vaccine harms their unborn child or makes them miscarry. The compensation claim can be made 30 days after the vaccine injection.

“The reason for this 30-day waiting period is to allow registered healthcare professionals to determine whether the adverse event which you have suffered (or the person you represent, has suffered) is indeed serious,” Covax said.

The compensation is exclusive for people who get the Astra Zeneca vaccine. Applicants who have gotten Sputnik or a different vaccine not in the Covax programme will not be covered. The application must be submitted with evidence in form of documentation from a medical doctor, registered nurse or pharmacist.

According to Covax, all applicants will be scrutinized thoroughly and compensation will be made within 30 days. Applicants will need to submit their preferred payment method for the money to be wired within 28 days. Applicants who forge documents or falsify their claims risk prosecution.

Applicants will also sign an agreement not to pursue any other payment once the compensation is done.

“By providing a no-fault lump-sum compensation in full and final settlement of any claims, the Covax programme aims to significantly reduce the need for recourse to the law courts, a potentially lengthy and costly process,” WHO said in a statement last month.

