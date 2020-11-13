Here’s What to Expect from Apple’s Latest MacOS Big Sur

Apple has officially unveiled the latest version of its desktop operating system- macOS Big Sur. It is available to Mac users as a free software update.

The tech giant has outlined some of the features to look forward to in the OS. Firstly, the Big Sur comes with a beautiful redesign and has been enhanced with some key apps available in its other devices such as the Safari browser,messages, maps and other privacy features.

It is also designed to work with Apple’s new M1 chip to power the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini.

The Big Sur puts more controls at the user’s fingertips with a control center designed to make navigation easier. Apple says the fresh new design is ideal for first time Mac users as well as the most demanding Mac Pros

“A new design for apps makes it easier for users to stay focused on their content and interact with apps. Buttons and controls appear when needed and recede when they are not — reducing visual complexity and bringing the most relevant content to the forefront” Apple said in its update.

The tech giant also said the Big Sur features an all-new Control Center that gives users quick access to controls for Do Not Disturb, displays, keyboard brightness, and more, right from the menu bar. Users can see more relevant information at a glance in the updated Notification Center, including interactive notifications and redesigned widgets.

The Big Sur also features the Safari browser which according to Apple, is even faster with Its latest update while maintaining battery life.

Safari offers an even more personal experience while browsing the web, including a new customizable start page where users can add a personal background image, Reading List, iCloud Tabs, and more.

“On new Macs with M1, Safari is now up to 1.5x speedier at running JavaScript and nearly 2x more responsive. Streaming on popular platforms is more vivid and clear with the addition of both YouTube and Netflix in 4K HDR. Redesigned tabs make navigating Safari faster and more efficient by showing more tabs onscreen, revealing page previews when hovering over tabs and displaying favicons by default for easy identification.” Apple said in its blog.

The browser also comes with built in translation allowing it to detect and translate seven languages on the web. Its extensions are discoverable and downloadable on the Mac app store featuring different categories.

Mac users can also better manage their group and individual chats on Messages using the new available tools featured on Big Sur which allow for fun conversations.

“Users can pin conversations to the top of their Messages list for fast access, and search has been completely redesigned to help users quickly find links, photos, and matching terms.”

The company says that messages for Mac work seamlessly across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, so conversations stay in sync.

The Maps feature has also gotten a complete redesign with new features to explore the world.

“Users can discover places to visit and things to do with Guides from brands they trust, as well as create custom guides of favourite restaurants, parks, and vacation ideas to share with friends and family.”

Apple also says the Big Sur prioritizes Privacy giving users greater control and transparency.

