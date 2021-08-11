Here’s the Revised Madaraka Express Train Schedule for Nairobi-Suswa Route

Kenya Railways has announced a new train schedule for Madaraka Express plying the Nairobi-Suswa route.

Through a statement on Twitter, the Corporation announced that the train plying the Nairobi-Suswa route will only operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

These changes are effective from today, Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

“The Madaraka Express passenger train to Suswa station will only operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. We have halted the Wednesday train between the two destinations,” reads the notice.

Earlier in May, Kenya Railways announced the resumption of Madaraka Express passenger services between Mombasa and Suswa.

Read: Madaraka Express Passenger Found with Invalid Ticket Missing After Alighting at Athi River

In a statement released, the management said the services would resume after about a month of a suspension occasioned by the cessation of movement order issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta affecting Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado Kiambu and Nakuru counties.

The travel ban imposed to control the spread of Covid-19 led to the rescheduling of passenger train service between Nairobi Terminus and Suswa to weekends only.

While announcing the resumption of normal services, KR said the schedule remains unchanged with the Inter-county train departing at 8:00 am; the Express train departing at 3:00 pm, and the Night train departing at 10:00 pm. “For unutilized tickets, due to the just concluded Cessation of Movement Order, customers are advised to reschedule for travel at a preferred date,” the statement read. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu