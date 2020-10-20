Here’s the Order of Events for Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kisii

Mashujaa Day is a holiday celebrated in Kenya every October 20 to commemorate and honor heroes who have passionately stood and served this nation.

This year, Kenya is celebrating the 57th Mashujaa Day and all preparations and final touches have been made ahead of the function that is to be held at Gusii Stadia, Kisii County.

The order of events is as follows:

1.9.00 AM: Guests and wananchi are seated at Gusii Stadium

10.30 AM: Arrival of Service Commanders.

10.35 AM: Chief of the Defence Forces, Gen. R. K. Kibochi, M.G.H., C.B.S., ‘ndc’ (K), ‘psc’ (UK), arrives at Gusii Stadium.

4. 10.35 AM: The Governor of Kisii County, Gov. James Ongwae, C.B.S., arrives at Gusii Stadium.

10.40 AM: Cabinet Secretaries; the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice David K. Maraga, E.G.H.; Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Justin Muturi, E.G.H., M.P. and Speaker of the Senate, Hon. Kenneth Lusaka, E.G.H., M.P., arrive and are escorted to their seats.

10.40 AM: Guard of Honour marches into position.

10.45 AM: The Deputy President, Hon. Dr. William Ruto, E.G.H., arrives at Gusii Stadium.

10.55 AM: The State motorcade arrives at Gusii Stadium.

On arrival, Their Excellencies the President, Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H. and the First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta are met by Chief of the Defence Forces, Gen. R. K. Kibochi, M.G.H., C.B.S., “ndc’ (K), ‘psc’ (UK).

His Excellency the President is escorted to the Ceremonial Vehicle by the Chief of the Defence Forces.

Her Excellency the First Lady is escorted to the Presidential Dais.

His Excellency the President greets wananchi.

His Excellency the President mounts the Ceremonial Dais

. NATIONAL ANTHEM.

EAST AFRICAN COMMUNITY ANTHEM.

His Excellency the President inspects the Guard of Honour.

His Excellency the President proceeds to the Presidential Dais.

The Guard of Honour marches off.

Fly-past by formation of the KDF Aircraft.

Prayers.

Entertainment.

The Governor of Kisii County, Gov. James Ongwae, C.B.S., makes brief remarks and invites the Deputy President to speak.

The Deputy President, Hon. Dr. William Ruto, E.G.H., speaks and invites His Excellency the President to address the Nation.

His Excellency the President, Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H., addresses the Nation.

NATIONAL ANTHEM.

State Motorcade leaves Gusii stadium for the County Commissioner’s residence

State Garden party.

