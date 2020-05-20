Here’s The New SMS Number To Report Illegal Activities During COVID-19 Crisis

The government has unveiled a new SMS number that netizens can use to report illegal happenings in their environment amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Through a tweet by the Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna, the details of the message shared will remain anonymous hence protecting the senders.

Further, the message is free and not chargeable thus he encouraged Kenyans to report any suspicious activities within their environment.

“Text 988 to report any illegal activities happening around you. You can be sure that your number will be anonymous thus cannot be shared, just in case you are worried about being exposed to the public,” reads the tweet.

Following the dusk till dawn curfew initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a bid to combat COVID-19 in the country, crimes and crime-related activities have been on the rise, with more people reportedly going against the set directives by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

For instance, MoH put up certain measures including social distancing, wearing of masks and provision of sanitizers and or running water and soap for businesses that are still operational.

However, this has been disregarded by a majority of business people who are still not wearing masks in the public nor adhering to the aforementioned.

Other clubs and restaurants are also operating past curfew hence risking the spread of the virus.

According to the Gov’t Spokesperson, one of the most frequently asked questions is where to report individuals violating the curfew directives thus causing a disturbance.

In recent days, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe documented a series of activities where people traveled from Nairobi and Mombasa to other towns despite the ban of movement in these areas.

In another account, there was a group of youths who requested for an ambulance so as to attend a house party past curfew hours.

These behaviors, according to the CS put the country at more risk of spreading the virus thus halting the measures being undertaken.

