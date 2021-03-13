Here’s The Full List of Hospitals Where You Can Get Your Covid-19 Vaccine

Kenya received 1.02 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 with the government giving priority to health workers in the vaccination exercise that kicked off officially across the country.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi revealed that at least 4,000 Kenyans have so far received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, during the state of the nation address, President Uhuru Kenyatta encouraged Kenyans to take the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid safety concerns from some European countries.

A number of countries in the European Union (EU) including Denmark and Norway recently suspended the use of the jab following reports that a small number of people had developed clots after receiving the vaccine.

But in his state of the nation address, the Country’s First in Command allayed the fears saying it was safe for use.

“This vaccine has been tested and our medical experts are persuaded that its safety profile is bankable,” said the head of state.

“The vaccine rollout will be done in phases as guided by the National Deployment Vaccination Plan (NDVP); with the first phase targeting front-line health workers, uniformed personnel, and teachers. The second phase will target the elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions. And, I must make it clear; the vaccination is voluntary.” He said.

The state has released a list of hospital facilities where Kenyans can get the COVID-19 jab. For instance, at least 622 public and private hospitals across the country have been approved as Covid-19 vaccination centers.

In Kwale, the government has authorized 7 centres, in Kilifi 13 and Tana River residents to access the jab at Hola County Referral Hospital, Ngao, and Bura sub-county hospitals.

In Samburu and Elgeiyo Marakwet counties, only 1 centre will be available for the jab. In Mombasa, the access has been approved in 8 centres.

Meru will offer the jab at 19 health facilities; Tharaka Nithi at 8 facilities; 6 for Embu; 20 in Kitui; 9 in Machakos, and 20 centres for Makueni county residents.

The government has approved 5 centres in Nyandarua; 3 in Nyeri, 8 in Kirinyaga, 12 in Murang’a county, and 53 in Kiambu.

In Nyanza, the accessibility has been approved in 19 hospitals in Siaya, 34 in Kisumu, 20 in Homa Bay, 30 health facilities in Migori, 33 in Kisii, and 13 in Nyamira.

Here is the full list:

