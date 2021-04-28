Here’s How to Use Zoom’s Immersive View Feature that Places Participants on the Same Virtual Background

Zoom has released a new feature that allows participants to put themselves in the same virtual background. Whether the video conference is for a school or a conference room, Zoom’s immersive view feature can virtually place up to 25 users in one meeting space.

Zoom became popular in 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. More employees started working from home and virtual meetings became the order of the day. The company has endured a number of issues most commonly Zoombombing incidences where unwanted guests would crash a meeting with inappropriate content. Zoom fatigue also became a thing due to the stress of back-to-back meetings on the app. Along with that came Zoom anxiety caused by the occurrence of the virtual meetings.

Zoom’s Immersive view feature is similar to Microsoft Teams’ Together Mode. To enable it

Start the meeting. Check the top right corner where you will find speaker and gallery view. Click on Immersive view.

Zoom will give you a number of meeting scenes to choose from. These will vary from layouts that can accommodate up to 25 people and for smaller groups. Select to choose what best suits your group i.e Class, conference room etc.

Your fellow meeting participants will now be placed on the same virtual background and will appear that way on every user’s screen. Hosts will be able to move the participants around in the virtual background and even resize them.

For meetings with more than 25 participants, the additional people will be displayed in a thumbnail strip on the top of the layout. Currently, meetings on Immersive view cannot be recorded, instead they will appear as Gallery or speaker layout recordings.

