Here’s How To Check If Your Mobile Phone Is Genuine

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has initiated a mobile messaging service for the verification of genuine mobile phones in Kenya.

Through a notice by the Acting Director-General Mercy Wanjau on Tuesday, to identify whether your phone is genuine or not you re expected to dial *#06# on the mobile device to display its international mobile equipment identifier number (IMEI).

Afterward, one is required to take note of the IMEI number displayed and send it as an SMS to 1555.

Further, Wanjau indicated that the SMS will not be charged.

“Please note that the SMS will not attract any charge,” Wanjau said.

To find out if the device is genuine, the details displayed in the SMS message should be the same as those of the mobile phone used to send the text message and or the one intended to be purchased. The vice versa means the mobile phone is not genuine.

According to CA, the existence of counterfeit mobile devices in the country is a threat to personal health and national security thus should be reported.

Additionally, the fake devices are said to provide poor network quality as well as experience which is not long-lasting.

“..Such cases should be reported to the authority,” further reads the notice.

