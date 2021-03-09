Here’s How To Check Title Deed Numbers Recently Released By State

Recently, the Ministry of Lands released new Title deed numbers following controversies that have existed in the past over land fraud.

The Ministry further upgraded from the old system to a more digitalized platform that can be accessed online without having necessarily visiting the Ministry offices.

Through a notice, the Ministry of lands indicated that landowners can now access details of their parcels of land and ideally check the availed information to substantiate whether they were captured correctly.

“Any person with an interest in land within the registration unit who is aggrieved by the information in the conversion list or the cadastral maps are invited within the next 90 days from the date of publication of this notice,” the notice reads in part.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check and verify the title deed numbers.

Visit the mygov.go.ke website and click on the March 9, 2021, issue. Browse through from page 15.

Visit the lands.go.ke website and click on the Resource tab which will toggle a drop menu. Click on the Media Centre and the News tab.

Download all four documents (Notice on Land Title Conversion Batch 1-4).

Open the documents one at a time, and use the CTRL +F button to locate your old title deed number which will show its new corresponding number and acreage.

Earlier in January, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) deployed 26 detectives to the Land Fraud Investigations Unit to probe cases promptly.

Through a tweet, the DCI noted that the move details detectives with a professional background in land survey, land economics, land physical planning and administration among others

“The Director DCI has sanctioned far-reaching reforms in the Land Fraud Investigations Unit. In part of the changes made yesterday, a total of 26 detectives with a professional background in land survey, land economics, land physical planning and administration among other relevant fields have been deployed in the unit. This move is meant to inject new blood and professionalize the unit, to undertake investigations of land cases that are complex in nature,” the tweet reads in part.

The Unit further called on the public to be open about land fraud and revealed a toll number for reporting land fraud-related cases. The Land Fraud Unit of the DCI focuses on land fraud matters hence helps establish genuinely acquired lands and those acquired fraudulently. When one has a case regarding the same, he/she is advised to formally report at the Public Complaints Office where they will be advised and relevant processes commenced for investigations. Some of the cases that have been investigated and prosecuted by the Land Fraud Unit involve obtaining land by false pretense, issuance of title deeds under false pretense, forgery of title deeds, wills and other transfer of land documents. Forgery of stamps for revenue collection are also investigated under this unit.

