Here’s How to Apply for Twitter Verification Using New Guidelines

Twitter relaunched its verification system in January this year, and now, users are eligible to request for verification. The process is being rolled out to all users in the next few weeks.

Twitter’s verification system had been suspended in 2017 after a public uproar over the process that saw “questionable characters” verified, while notable figures were given a berth.

Twitter users can now apply for verification using the new guidelines which the company says will be publicly documented with the qualifications one should have to be verified.

Twitter says that to apply for verification, an account must be notable, active and authentic.

Users will need to select their category they fall in. These include, company listed government officials, companies, brands, NGOs, News Media accounts, entertainment, sports, activists, Organizers and other influential individuals who are eligible for the verification badge.

Twitter will ask you to fill out an application form and attach supporting materials and links to verify your identity.

If your account checks all boxes, you can proceed t make your application.

Once done, submit the request. You will then receive a notification email from the network.

The verification process might take a while as it is done by humans as opposed to an automated process. This could translate to days or weeks before you get an email from the platform.

If everything checks out, you will be verified and a blue tick will be added next to your name. You will have a 30 day window to reapply if you fail to meet the requirements.

Accounts that already have the blue badge need not reapply. It is also worth noting that your badge can be stripped if you frequently violate Twitter’s policies or if you change your username.

“With great verification comes great responsibility to serve the public conversation…play nice, lead by example and tweet others the way you want to be tweeted,” said Twitter’s Trust and Safety Team Product Manager, Sarah Husain.

