Here’s How MPs Voted on the Constitution Amendment Bill (BBI)

The National Assembly held special sittings on Wednesday and Thursday to debate the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill among other matters.

Having met the constitution threshold and being passed by over 40 County assemblies, the bill was debated in parliament and passed after having been supported by the majority of the MPs.

In a session yesterday, MPs attained the required two-thirds majority vote in a bid to amend the 2010 Constitution as 235 were in support, 83 voted no and 2 abstained.

The MPs aligned to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga mainly supported the bill while those aligned to Deputy President William Ruto voted No.

Read: Otiende Amollo Denies Snubbing Meeting with Raila, Threatening to Resign from JLAC Via SMS

Here is the list of how the MPs voted:

NO

John Kiarie

Aisha Jumwa

Moses Kuria

Kimani Ichung’wah

Ndindi Nyoro

Gladys Shollei

Mohamed Ali

Aden Duale

Joyce Emanikor

Samuel Moroto

Rehema Jaldesa

Rehema Hassan

Hilary Kosgei

Caleb Kositany

Nixon Korir

Joyce Korir

Charles Gimose

Mathias Robi

Kangongo Bowen

Alice Wahome

Rahab Mukami

Daniel Tutayek

Faith Gitau

Anab Gure

Gabriel Tong’oyo

Ronald Tanui

Soipan Tuya

John Paul Mwirigi

John Lodepe

Moses Kirima

George Theuri

Janet Chepkemboi

Dan Wanyama

Dido Raso

Lokiru Mohamed

Daniel Rono

Beatrice Nkatha

Purity Wangui

Muchangi Kalemba

Daniel Nanok

Japheth Kiplangat

Jeffrey King’ang’i

John Mutunga

George Murugara

Patrick Munene

Tecla Tum

James Lomenen

Brighton Yegon

Joseph Limo

Jane Kihara

Liza Chelule

Sylvanus Maritim

Victor Munyaka

Mugambi Rindikiri

Aramat Lemanken

Athman Ali

Dominic Kosgei

John Waluk

Gideon Keter

Cecily Mbarire

Julius Kibiwott

William Cheptumo

Joseph Kipkosgei

Johanna Kipyegon

Josphat Gichunge

James Murgor

Cornelly Serem

Didmus Barasa

Moses Lesonnet

Wilson Kogo

Nelson Arap Koech

Beatrice Cherono

Rigathi Gachagua

Charles Kamuren

Jane Jepkorir

Florence Koskey

Read Also: Lift on Cessation of Movement Sponsored by BBI Referendum – Murkomen

YES

Otiende Amollo

Simba Arati

Babu Owino

Feisal Bader

Sabina Chege

Ayub Savula

Joash Nyamachi

Junet Mohamed

Mohamed Osman

Ahmed Abdisalam Ibrahim

Kassim Tandaza

Benjamin Dalu

Aduma Owuor

Mary Njoroge

Sofia Abdi Noor

Kwenya Thuku

Rachael Nyamai

Amina Hassan

Joshua Kutuny

Jeniffer Shamalla

Abdi Shurie

Silas Tiren

Peris Tobiko

Wilson Sossion

Edith Nyenze

Paul Nzengu

Nzambia TK

Sammy Arap Seronei

Abdi Koropu

Richard Nyagaka

Daudi Eseli

Naomi Shaban

Mark Nyamita

Wangari Mwaniki

Khatib Abdallah

Josphat Kabinga

Chris Wamalwa

Peter Mwathi

Angwenyi Jimmy

Samuel Arama

Malimo Arbelle

Janet Teiyaa

David Mwalika

Robert Mbui

Swarup Mishra

Omboko Milemba

Ahmed Kolosh

Kipruto Moi

Ben Momanyi

Jerusha Momanyi

Shadrack Mose

Halima Mucheke

Mahamud Sheikh

Michael Muchira

Gichuki Mugambi

Titus Khamala

Joseph Kalasinga

Gabriel Kago

Makali Mulu

Gideon Mutemi

Florence Mutua

Andrew Mwadime

Jonah Mburu

Ted Mwambire

Kamoti Mwamkale

Benjamin Gathiru

Patrick Musimba

James Gichuhi

Mwangaza Kawira

David Ole Sankok

Dennitah Ghati

Samuel Atandi

Badi Twalib

Owen Baya

Sakwa Bunyasi

Rosa Buyu

Gladwell Cheruiyot

Charity Kathambi

Kassait Kamket

William Chepkut

Dawood Abdul Rahim

Yussuf Hassan

Abdullahi Bashir

Abuor Paul

Beatrice Adagala

Adan Safia Sheilh

Francis Chachu

Shakeel Shabbir

Gideon Kimutai

Alpha Miruka

Lilian Achieng

Robert Gichimu

Adan Haji Ali

Moses Injendi

Zuleikha Hassan

Ahmed Ibrahim

Hassan Mohamed

Tim Wanyonyi

George Kaluma

Elijah Memusi

Joyce Kamene

Ahmed Bashane

Charles Njagua

Joshua Kimilu

Fred OdhiamboRichard Oyonka

Simon King’ara

Jeremiah Kioni

Michael Kingi

Mark Lomunokol

Daniel Maanzo

Maoka Maore

Justus Kizito

Joseph Manje

Esther Passaris

George Sunkuiya

Kivai Ernest

Gideon Konchellah

Sarah Korere

Alfred Keter

Mohamed Garane

Oku Kaunya

Abdi Mude

Paul Kahindi

Kanini Kega

Richard Chonga

Samuel Kinuthia

Mercy Gakuya

David Gikaria

Ali Wario Guyo

Fatuma Gedi

Ali Amin Deddy

Olago Aluoch

Rashid Amin

Mohamed Dahir

Maalim Hassan

Said Buya

Cyprian Iringo

Wainaina Jungle

Maina Kamanda

TJ Kajwang

Irene Kasalu

Adan Knaan

Anthony Kiai

Muturi Kigano

David Njuguna

Peter Kihara

Kuria Kimani

George Aladwa

Antony Oluoch

Christopher Omulele

Katoo Ole Metito

Korei Ole Lemein

Jared Okello

Geoffrey Omuse

Bernard Masaka

Janet Ongera

Godfrey Osostsi

Ojiambo Oundo

Walter Owino

Joseph Oyula

Martin Owino

David Kosing

Jeremiah Ekamais

Charles Kilonzo

Amos Kimunya

Jackson Lentoi

Leshoomo Maison

Naisula Lesuuda

Lentoimaga Alois

Peter Lochakapong

Alfred Agoi

Julius Musili

Jessica Mbalu

Waihenya Ndirangu

John Mbadi

Charles Ngusya

Kimani Ngunjiri

Charles Njagagua

Joseph Ndwati

Jane Njiru

Jude Njomo

Mishi Mboko

Kareke Mbiuki

Mbogo Ali Menza

Peter Masara

Kathuri Murungi

Stanley Muthama

Gertrude Mbeyu

Abdulswamad Nassir

Johnson Manya

Caleb Amisi

Danson Mwashako

Erastus Nzioka

Joshua Mwalio

James Nyikal

Moitalel Ole Kenta

Andrew Adipo

Eve Obara

Nasri Sahal

Pamela Awuor

Tom Mboya Odege

David Ochieng

Elisha Odhiambo

Ruweida Mohamed

Jacqueline Oduol

Hassan Oda

Christine Oduor

James Onyango

Geoffrey Odanga

Millie Odhiambo

Gideon Ochanda

Zadock Ogutu

Elsie Muhanda

Charles Were

Ferdinand Wanyonyi

Adan Haji Yusuf

Imran Okoth

Githua Wamashukuru

John Munene

Martha Wangari

Ngunjiri Wambugu

Christopher Aseka

Gathoni Wamuchomba

Gladys Wanga

Opiyo Wandayi

Raphael Wanjala

Wafula Wamunyinyi

Catherine Waruguru

Emmanuel Wangwe

ABSTAIN

Qalicha Gufu

Moses Cheboi

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu