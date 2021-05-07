Here’s How MPs Voted on the Constitution Amendment Bill (BBI)

The National Assembly held special sittings on Wednesday and Thursday to debate the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill among other matters.
Having met the constitution threshold and being passed by over 40 County assemblies, the bill was debated in parliament and passed after having been supported by the majority of the MPs.
In a session yesterday, MPs attained the required two-thirds majority vote in a bid to amend the 2010 Constitution as 235 were in support, 83 voted no and 2 abstained.
The MPs aligned to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga mainly supported the bill while those aligned to Deputy President William Ruto voted No.
Read: Otiende Amollo Denies Snubbing Meeting with Raila, Threatening to Resign from JLAC Via SMS
Here is the list of how the MPs voted:
NO
- John Kiarie
- Aisha Jumwa
- Moses Kuria
- Kimani Ichung’wah
- Ndindi Nyoro
- Gladys Shollei
- Mohamed Ali
- Aden Duale
- Joyce Emanikor
- Samuel Moroto
- Rehema Jaldesa
- Rehema Hassan
- Hilary Kosgei
- Caleb Kositany
- Nixon Korir
- Joyce Korir
- Charles Gimose
- Mathias Robi
- Kangongo Bowen
- Alice Wahome
- Rahab Mukami
- Daniel Tutayek
- Faith Gitau
- Anab Gure
- Gabriel Tong’oyo
- Ronald Tanui
- Soipan Tuya
- John Paul Mwirigi
- John Lodepe
- Moses Kirima
- George Theuri
- Janet Chepkemboi
- Dan Wanyama
- Dido Raso
- Lokiru Mohamed
- Daniel Rono
- Beatrice Nkatha
- Purity Wangui
- Muchangi Kalemba
- Daniel Nanok
- Japheth Kiplangat
- Jeffrey King’ang’i
- John Mutunga
- George Murugara
- Patrick Munene
- Tecla Tum
- James Lomenen
- Brighton Yegon
- Joseph Limo
- Jane Kihara
- Liza Chelule
- Sylvanus Maritim
- Victor Munyaka
- Mugambi Rindikiri
- Aramat Lemanken
- Athman Ali
- Dominic Kosgei
- John Waluk
- Gideon Keter
- Cecily Mbarire
- Julius Kibiwott
- William Cheptumo
- Joseph Kipkosgei
- Johanna Kipyegon
- Josphat Gichunge
- James Murgor
- Cornelly Serem
- Didmus Barasa
- Moses Lesonnet
- Wilson Kogo
- Nelson Arap Koech
- Beatrice Cherono
- Rigathi Gachagua
- Charles Kamuren
- Jane Jepkorir
- Florence Koskey
Read Also: Lift on Cessation of Movement Sponsored by BBI Referendum – Murkomen
YES
- Otiende Amollo
- Simba Arati
- Babu Owino
- Feisal Bader
- Sabina Chege
- Ayub Savula
- Joash Nyamachi
- Junet Mohamed
- Mohamed Osman
- Ahmed Abdisalam Ibrahim
- Kassim Tandaza
- Benjamin Dalu
- Aduma Owuor
- Mary Njoroge
- Sofia Abdi Noor
- Kwenya Thuku
- Rachael Nyamai
- Amina Hassan
- Joshua Kutuny
- Jeniffer Shamalla
- Abdi Shurie
- Silas Tiren
- Peris Tobiko
- Wilson Sossion
- Edith Nyenze
- Paul Nzengu
- Nzambia TK
- Sammy Arap Seronei
- Abdi Koropu
- Richard Nyagaka
- Daudi Eseli
- Naomi Shaban
- Mark Nyamita
- Wangari Mwaniki
- Khatib Abdallah
- Josphat Kabinga
- Chris Wamalwa
- Peter Mwathi
- Angwenyi Jimmy
- Samuel Arama
- Malimo Arbelle
- Janet Teiyaa
- David Mwalika
- Robert Mbui
- Swarup Mishra
- Omboko Milemba
- Ahmed Kolosh
- Kipruto Moi
- Ben Momanyi
- Jerusha Momanyi
- Shadrack Mose
- Halima Mucheke
- Mahamud Sheikh
- Michael Muchira
- Gichuki Mugambi
- Titus Khamala
- Joseph Kalasinga
- Gabriel Kago
- Makali Mulu
- Gideon Mutemi
- Florence Mutua
- Andrew Mwadime
- Jonah Mburu
- Ted Mwambire
- Kamoti Mwamkale
- Benjamin Gathiru
- Patrick Musimba
- James Gichuhi
- Mwangaza Kawira
- David Ole Sankok
- Dennitah Ghati
- Samuel Atandi
- Badi Twalib
- Owen Baya
- Sakwa Bunyasi
- Rosa Buyu
- Gladwell Cheruiyot
- Charity Kathambi
- Kassait Kamket
- William Chepkut
- Dawood Abdul Rahim
- Yussuf Hassan
- Abdullahi Bashir
- Abuor Paul
- Beatrice Adagala
- Adan Safia Sheilh
- Francis Chachu
- Shakeel Shabbir
- Gideon Kimutai
- Alpha Miruka
- Lilian Achieng
- Robert Gichimu
- Adan Haji Ali
- Moses Injendi
- Zuleikha Hassan
- Ahmed Ibrahim
- Hassan Mohamed
- Tim Wanyonyi
- George Kaluma
- Elijah Memusi
- Joyce Kamene
- Ahmed Bashane
- Charles Njagua
- Joshua Kimilu
- Fred OdhiamboRichard Oyonka
- Simon King’ara
- Jeremiah Kioni
- Michael Kingi
- Mark Lomunokol
- Daniel Maanzo
- Maoka Maore
- Justus Kizito
- Joseph Manje
- Esther Passaris
- George Sunkuiya
- Kivai Ernest
- Gideon Konchellah
- Sarah Korere
- Alfred Keter
- Mohamed Garane
- Oku Kaunya
- Abdi Mude
- Paul Kahindi
- Kanini Kega
- Richard Chonga
- Samuel Kinuthia
- Mercy Gakuya
- David Gikaria
- Ali Wario Guyo
- Fatuma Gedi
- Ali Amin Deddy
- Olago Aluoch
- Rashid Amin
- Mohamed Dahir
- Maalim Hassan
- Said Buya
- Cyprian Iringo
- Wainaina Jungle
- Maina Kamanda
- TJ Kajwang
- Irene Kasalu
- Adan Knaan
- Anthony Kiai
- Muturi Kigano
- David Njuguna
- Peter Kihara
- Kuria Kimani
- George Aladwa
- Antony Oluoch
- Christopher Omulele
- Katoo Ole Metito
- Korei Ole Lemein
- Jared Okello
- Geoffrey Omuse
- Bernard Masaka
- Janet Ongera
- Godfrey Osostsi
- Ojiambo Oundo
- Walter Owino
- Joseph Oyula
- Martin Owino
- David Kosing
- Jeremiah Ekamais
- Charles Kilonzo
- Amos Kimunya
- Jackson Lentoi
- Leshoomo Maison
- Naisula Lesuuda
- Lentoimaga Alois
- Peter Lochakapong
- Alfred Agoi
- Julius Musili
- Jessica Mbalu
- Waihenya Ndirangu
- John Mbadi
- Charles Ngusya
- Kimani Ngunjiri
- Charles Njagagua
- Joseph Ndwati
- Jane Njiru
- Jude Njomo
- Mishi Mboko
- Kareke Mbiuki
- Mbogo Ali Menza
- Peter Masara
- Kathuri Murungi
- Stanley Muthama
- Gertrude Mbeyu
- Abdulswamad Nassir
- Johnson Manya
- Caleb Amisi
- Danson Mwashako
- Erastus Nzioka
- Joshua Mwalio
- James Nyikal
- Moitalel Ole Kenta
- Andrew Adipo
- Eve Obara
- Nasri Sahal
- Pamela Awuor
- Tom Mboya Odege
- David Ochieng
- Elisha Odhiambo
- Ruweida Mohamed
- Jacqueline Oduol
- Hassan Oda
- Christine Oduor
- James Onyango
- Geoffrey Odanga
- Millie Odhiambo
- Gideon Ochanda
- Zadock Ogutu
- Elsie Muhanda
- Charles Were
- Ferdinand Wanyonyi
- Adan Haji Yusuf
- Imran Okoth
- Githua Wamashukuru
- John Munene
- Martha Wangari
- Ngunjiri Wambugu
- Christopher Aseka
- Gathoni Wamuchomba
- Gladys Wanga
- Opiyo Wandayi
- Raphael Wanjala
- Wafula Wamunyinyi
- Catherine Waruguru
- Emmanuel Wangwe
ABSTAIN
- Qalicha Gufu
- Moses Cheboi
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu