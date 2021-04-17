Here’s How Foreigners Can Apply for a Police Clearance Certificate Using the eCitizen Portal

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has sent out a notification to all foreigners who wish to apply for a Police Clearance Certificate, commonly known as a certificate of good conduct.
The foreigners will now be able to apply for the document through the ecitizen portal by following the steps below.
- Go to the eCitizen portal, select foreigner and create an account
- Log into the newly created account and select DCI Headquarters as the only fingerprinting location to start applying.
- Upload your passport Bio-data page, last endorsement, work permit/student pass/special pass and wait for an approval to continue with the application.
- Once you get the approval, select your preferred method of payment from the options given, and proceed to make the payment.
- The payment will be received whereupon you can pint the C24 forms and invoices.
- Present yourself physically to the DCI Headquarters for verification of original documents and fingerprint capturing.
- When ready, you will receive a notification to print out your certificate from your eCitizen account after processing.
The issuance of the certificates had been halted in March 2020 following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was resumed in June the same year, albeit with strict measures on appointment basis only.
