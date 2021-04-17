Here’s How Foreigners Can Apply for a Police Clearance Certificate Using the eCitizen Portal

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has sent out a notification to all foreigners who wish to apply for a Police Clearance Certificate, commonly known as a certificate of good conduct.

The foreigners will now be able to apply for the document through the ecitizen portal by following the steps below.

Go to the eCitizen portal, select foreigner and create an account

Log into the newly created account and select DCI Headquarters as the only fingerprinting location to start applying.

Upload your passport Bio-data page, last endorsement, work permit/student pass/special pass and wait for an approval to continue with the application.

Once you get the approval, select your preferred method of payment from the options given, and proceed to make the payment.

The payment will be received whereupon you can pint the C24 forms and invoices.

Present yourself physically to the DCI Headquarters for verification of original documents and fingerprint capturing.

When ready, you will receive a notification to print out your certificate from your eCitizen account after processing.

The issuance of the certificates had been halted in March 2020 following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was resumed in June the same year, albeit with strict measures on appointment basis only.

