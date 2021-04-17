in TECH

Here’s How Foreigners Can Apply for a Police Clearance Certificate Using the eCitizen Portal

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has sent out a notification to all foreigners who wish to apply for a Police Clearance Certificate, commonly known as a certificate of good conduct.

The foreigners will now be able to apply for the document through the ecitizen portal by following the steps below.

Read: DCI To Process Fingerprints On Appointment Basis As Issuance Of Certificates of Good Conduct Resumes

  • Go to the eCitizen portal, select foreigner and create an account
  • Log into the newly created account and select DCI Headquarters as the only fingerprinting location to start applying.
  • Upload your passport Bio-data page, last endorsement, work permit/student pass/special pass and wait for an approval to continue with the application.
  • Once you get the approval, select your preferred method of payment from the options given, and proceed to make the payment.
  • The payment will be received whereupon you can pint the C24 forms and invoices.
  • Present yourself physically to the DCI Headquarters for verification of original documents and fingerprint capturing.
  • When ready, you will receive a notification to print out your certificate from your eCitizen account after processing.

The issuance of the certificates had been halted in March 2020 following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was resumed in June the same year, albeit with strict measures on appointment basis only.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kenya Power

Five Coastal Counties Hit By Power Outage Following Fire Incident