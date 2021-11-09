in NEWS

Here’s a List of Wanted Terrorists with Sh50 Million Bounty on their Heads

Wanted
Wanted terrorists (Image/Courtesy)

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released a list of wanted terrorists with a Sh50 million reward to whoever has information that will lead to their arrests.

According to the DCI, the five men are armed and very dangerous hence the public has been cautioned.

Each terrorist has a Sh10 million bounty on their head.

Salim Rashid Mohamed aka Chotara/Turki

Salim was out on bond over terrorism charges. Hails from Mombasa County and has been linked to several criminal activities in Mombasa and within the South Coast.

He is also linked to an Islamic terrorist group with information that he is planning to sneak into the country and carry out attacks.

 

Wanted
Trevor Ndwiga aka Idriss Jamal

He is armed and dangerous, he was out on bond over terrorism charges. Hails from Hamza, Makadara area in Nairobi.

Together with his network, he is said to be making plans to sneak into the country and carry out terrorism attacks.



Muhammad

Abubakar aka Minshawary is suspected to have joined al-Shabaab in Somalia.

He comes from Kibokoni area within Mombasa Old Town in Mombasa.

Terrorists with bounty on their heads
Terror Suspect Muhammad.

Elgiva Bwire

Elgiva Bwire aka Seif Deen is an ex terror convict who was released from Kamiti maximum prison two weeks ago.

He vowed to carry out retaliatory attacks in the county against civilians and security personnel. He has gone underground and is believed to be planning attacks.

Terror Suspects
Ex Terror Convict Elgiva Bwire. [Courtesy]
Barigi

Abdikadir Haila recently joined al- Shabaab in Somalia. He hails from Manyatta Burji area Moyale sub county in Marsabit.

Terror Suspects
Terror Suspect Barigi. [Courtesy]
Wanted terrorists

