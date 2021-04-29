Here’s a List of Facilities Where Kenyans Traveling from India Can Quarantine

Yesterday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that passenger flights from India to Kenya were suspended for the next 14 days due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Cargo flights will however continue uninterrupted but in adherence with Coronavirus containment measures.

Those jetting to the country in the next 72 hours from India are expected to undergo mandatory quarantine and those found positive after undergoing a Covid-19 test shall be isolated for 14 days at their own cost.

In the last few days, a surge in Covid-19 infections has shocked scientists across the globe.

As of Wednesday, for example, the country recorded 360,960 new cases and 3,293 fatalities pushing the country’s death toll to 201,187.

Last week, Kenyan authorities urged its nationals caught up in India’s Coronavirus crisis to register their details with the Kenya High Commission in New Delhi as the state finds a way forward.

Through a notice by the Kenyan High Commissioner Willy Bett, Kenyans were advised to form Whatsapp groups and inform the embassy to ease communication.

Here is a list of quarantine facilities approved for Kenyans traveling from India:

Mombasa Beach Hotel.

Hilton Hotel Inn at JKIA

Swiss Lenana Mount Hotel

Ngong Hills Hotel

Covent International Hotel

Royal Tulip Hotel at Chaka Road.

Ufungamano Guest House in Nairobi

Waridi Paradise Hotel and Suites

The Strand Leisure Hotel in Nairobi West.

