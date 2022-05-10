Here is What You Need to Register to Use the Nairobi Expressway

The Nairobi Expressway is set to open for public use on Saturday after the official launch. The Parliament’s Transport Committee expressed satisfaction with the work done after an inspection tour of the 27 kilometres stretch, adding that the road had been completed before the June deadline.

“The road is complete and we are satisfied with all the works that has been done. What we were looking for during this inspection is whether it had security and if it was safe for Kenyans to start using it,” Parliamentary Transport committee Chair David Pkosing said.

10,000 motorists have already registered to use the Expressway. Kenyans can register manually, electronically or pay to go through the tolling stations using cash.

To use the Manual tolling card (MTC), one is required to use their national Identity Card |(ID) to register for the card which costs Sh1,300. They will also be required to pay Sh300 for service charge and Sh1,000 to load the card.

The electronic card (ETC) costs Sh3,000 and to get one, Kenyans will need to provide their national ID, a log book of the vehicle being registered and pay Sh1,000 for the service charge and Sh2,000 to be loaded into the card.

The road features 11 toll stations, 54 toll plazas, and 54 cameras over its 27-kilometer length, with 126 cameras inside the toll plazas. The entire route is being monitored, with recordings taking place every 30 minutes. A smart monitoring system also identifies traffic jams, spillage, vehicle reversals, pedestrian crossings, and emergencies.

“The motoring is to ensure that there is no snarl-up at the tolling stations or along the road and also to ensure safety of the road users,” said Grace Mueni, Express way monitor.

The Transport Committee has refuted claims that offenders will face fines on the road, claiming that all regulations must go via the committee before being approved by parliament and implemented by KeNHA.

