in SPORTS

Here To Stay, David de Gea Expresses Love For Man United Ahead Of Crucial Tie

de gea
Manchester United Goalkeeper David de Gea. [Courtesy]

David de Gea says he does not see himself playing for anyone other than Manchester United as the long-serving goalkeeper prepares to take on former club Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Wednesday’s last-16 first leg sees the 31-year-old face his boyhood club for the first time since swapping the Spanish capital for Old Trafford in 2011.

The Spain international has downplayed the occasion but he could face a mixed reception from Atletico fans given he almost completed a long-mooted move to rivals Real Madrid in 2015.

Instead, De Gea has expressed his love for United and Manchester as a whole, suggesting he would be open to extending his deal beyond 2023.

Read: Man United Keeper David de Gea Named Best Player For January

“I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it’s just a city,” said De Gea, whose contract includes a one-year extension clause.

“I’ve been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly I don’t see myself away from Manchester United.

“Of course, I’m going back home [for this tie], I’m going back to the club that gave me the opportunity to be who I am today.

“But this is just another match. Everyone wants to play well, we want to win, it is a Champions League match.

“Obviously, I wish Atletico all the best, but I don’t know whether the fact we’re playing them is a good or bad omen. Everyone is going there to win, especially me.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

David De GeaManchester United

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

City Hall

City Hall Employees Down Tools Over Delayed Salaries
Apple foldable phone concept

Apple to Release Foldable iPhone Flip in 2025