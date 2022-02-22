Here To Stay, David de Gea Expresses Love For Man United Ahead Of Crucial Tie

David de Gea says he does not see himself playing for anyone other than Manchester United as the long-serving goalkeeper prepares to take on former club Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Wednesday’s last-16 first leg sees the 31-year-old face his boyhood club for the first time since swapping the Spanish capital for Old Trafford in 2011.

The Spain international has downplayed the occasion but he could face a mixed reception from Atletico fans given he almost completed a long-mooted move to rivals Real Madrid in 2015.

Instead, De Gea has expressed his love for United and Manchester as a whole, suggesting he would be open to extending his deal beyond 2023.

“I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it’s just a city,” said De Gea, whose contract includes a one-year extension clause.

“I’ve been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly I don’t see myself away from Manchester United.

“Of course, I’m going back home [for this tie], I’m going back to the club that gave me the opportunity to be who I am today.

“But this is just another match. Everyone wants to play well, we want to win, it is a Champions League match.

“Obviously, I wish Atletico all the best, but I don’t know whether the fact we’re playing them is a good or bad omen. Everyone is going there to win, especially me.”

