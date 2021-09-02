Here is Spotify’s List of Most Streamed Music Categories in Kenya

Spotify recently released an analysis of Kenyans’ most preferred music on the platform since its launch six months ago. The report showed an affinity towards local genres such as gengetone and internationals stars including Drake and Pop Smoke.
According to the report revealed during a Spotify event marking six months since launch, the top streamed artists are Drake followed by boy band, Sautisol and Justin Bieber. The most streamed Kenyan song in the past six months is the smash hit “Niko Sawa” by Bien and Afropop artist Nviiri the Storyteller.
“Spotify has always celebrated Africa’s abundance of talent and diversity. Now with Spotify’s presence across Africa, we will continue to use the power of the platform to amplify African creators to a global audience,” Phiona Okumu, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa said.
“What we are seeing come out of Kenya is that the Gengetone genre, which draws sonic influences from dancehall, reggaeton and Genge, is gaining popularity. This youth-driven sound of Kenya’s streets is growing and our flagship Gengetone Fire playlist shows up in the top 10 most streamed playlists on Spotify.” she added.
Spotify has added specific Kenyan music categories on the platform making local tunes more discoverable. This include Made in Kenya, Hot Hits Kenya, African Heat and Gengetone fire among others.
The company has also signed up many local artists to its Afrohub forum which promotes Kenyan music to listeners across the world. This includes putting local artists on the map, as has been seen in instances where local artists are advertised in US billboards at the New York Times Square.
Top 10 most streamed tracks in Kenya
- Niko Sawa
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Levitating (feat. DaBaby)
- Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
- RAPSTAR
- Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)
- Up
- Heartbreak Anniversary
- Leave The Door Open
- Astronaut In The Ocean
Top 10 most streamed artists in Kenya
- Drake
- Sauti Sol
- Justin Bieber
- Pop Smoke
- Juice WRLD
- Burna Boy
- The Weeknd
- DaBaby
- J. Cole
- Travis Scott
Top 10 most streamed playlists in Kenya
- Today’s Top Hits
- RapCaviar
- African Heat
- Made In Kenya
- Mood Booster
- Mega Hit Mix
- Hot Hits Kenya
- Soft Pop Hits
- Top Gaming Tracks
- Gengetone Fire
Top 10 cities Kenyans are streaming from
- Nairobi
- Mombasa
- Nakuru
- Eldoret
- Kisumu
- Thika
- Nyeri
- Meru
- Kiambu
- Mandera
