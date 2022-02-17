Here is a List of the Most Followed Kenyan Personalities on Twitter

Social media app Twitter, is one of the most popular platforms in the country. It is preferred by corporate organizations who use it to address the public and market their products, politicians who issue statements and settle scores amongst each other on the platform and individuals who use it for networking and chitchat.

Twitter has birthed careers for some individuals including the now world famous Elsa Majimbo who started sharing her comedy on the platform catching the eye of international stars. The platform is also used to push different agendas, including getting companies to tow the line.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are a force to reckon with. It was through them that global media powerhouses BBC and CNN were forced to retract headlines that were considered inappropriate. In both cases, the companies had to offer apologies.

Some Kenyans have stood out with their hard hitting opinions and ability to influence the masses. These group of people hail from various fields and are also the most followed personalities.

Here is a list of the most followed Kenyans on Twitter in descending order.

William Ruto

Presidential candidate William Ruto dominates Kenya’s Twitter with a record 4.4 million followers. He uses his account, @williamsruto to campaign for his presidential bid.

Raila Odinga

ODM Leader Raila Odinga comes second with 3.4 million followers. Like Ruto, @RailaOdinga uses his account for political purposes.

Larry Madowo

The CNN journalist has now become a global celebrity after his career skyrocketed from his days at NTV Kenya. He worked at the BBC before going to CNN. Madowo shares his work and personal journey on his account @larrymadowo.

Jeff Koinange

Citizen TV anchor and Journalist Jeff Koinange is famous for his #JKL show and hard hitting political shows. He has managed a total of 2 million followers.

Miguna Miguna, Kipchumba Murkomen and Lupita Nyong’o

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna and Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o tie at 5th position with 1.9 million users each.

Boniface Mwangi and Mutahi Ngunyi

Activist Boniface Mwangi and Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi also tie at sixth position with 1.8 million users each. Mwangi uses his platform for activism while Ngunyi uses his to push his political agenda.

Robert Alai and Mike Sonko

Cyber activist and blogger Robert Alai and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also tie at seventh position with 1.7 million followers each. Alai is an aspirant for member of parliament for Nyando constituency and uses his platform to fight for the common mwananchi. Since his days at City Hall, Sonko has become a motivational speaker and whistleblower.

Dennis Itumbi and Ahmednassir Abdullahi

UDA digital strategist and Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi tie at eighth position with 1.5 million followers each. Itumbi uses his account to highlight UDA’s agenda. He is also known for sharing info through his Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) exposes on the platform. Ahmednassir regularly uses his account to tackle issues regarding Kenya’s judiciary. He is also known for consistently engaging in banter with fellow lawyers Donald Kipkorir and Makau Mutua.

Mohammed Ali

The Nyali Member of Parliament became famous during his days at KTN TV where he did investigative journalism. He has amassed an impressive 1.3 million followers on the platform, but now uses his account for political purposes.

Julie Gichuru

The TV host is popular on Twitter, with a huge following of 1.2 million followers. The former Citizen TV anchor now hosts the Ed Tech Monday show on CNBC TV. Julie has had her own embarrassing moments on the platform after she shared fake news purporting to be a quote from CNN anchor Richard Quest during his visit to Kenya. Quest replied to her tweet and disowned the quote making the exchange go viral.

Martha Karua and Betty Kyallo

These are two influential women on completely different scopes who have garnered a 1.1 million following each. Karua is a seasoned politician while Betty is a TV girl, influencer and entrepreneur. Both use their platforms to promote their divergent views and opinions.

