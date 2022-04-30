Here is the Program for Kibaki’s Burial at Othaya, Nyeri

The late former President Mwai Kibaki will be laid to rest today at his home in Othaya, Nyeri. The procession is already underway with 15,000 mourners expected to attend the event.
Kibaki’s State funeral that saw many dignitaries including South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa was held on Friday at the Nyayo Stadium.
7AM – 10AM:
State Funeral Procession departs for Othaya, Nyeri through Thika-Expressway The Cortege lies in repose
10AM – 1PM:
- The Funeral Mass
Order of Mass
- Beginning of Mass and Blessing of the Body
- Entry Procession
- Bible Procession
- First Reading
- Responsorial Psalms
- Second Reading
- The Gospel
- The Homily
- The Holy Communion
- Thanksgiving
- Post Communion Prayer
- Final Commendation
- Prayer for the Family
- Final Blessings
- Eulogy
Tributes
- Exit Procession
3PM – 4PM:
- The Interment Ceremony:
- Final Rites at the Graveside
- The State Funeral Procession
Military Honours: 19 Gun Salute
- The Committal Prayer
- Interment
- Musical Tribute
- Floral Tributes
