Here Is What You Need To Know About The COVID-19 Vaccine

At least 4,000 Kenyans have so far received the Covid-19 vaccine, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said on Wednesday.

Appearing before the National Assembly Health Committee, Mwangangi told MPs that so far, no major side effects had been reported from those who voluntarily took the jab.

On March 3, 2021, Kenya received 1.02 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine with the government giving priority to health workers across the country.

For one to be considered fully vaccinated, they must have taken the two doses of the vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), certain guidelines were recommended for how and when a fully vaccinated individual can visit with other people who are fully vaccinated and with other people who are not vaccinated.

“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love. There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in their own homes. Everyone – even those who are vaccinated – should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings. As the science evolves and more people get vaccinated, we will continue to provide more guidance to helpfully vaccinated people safely resume more activities.” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH.

A fully vaccinated person can do the following:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.

Visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.

Refrain from quarantine and testing if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 after contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Therefore, according to the recommendations by CDC, a person who is fully vaccinated can resume normal activities such as going to church, gym among others as long as they in control of their environment.

The common side effects after taking the COVID-19 vaccine include the following although they vary from one individual to the other.

Pain, redness, or swelling where the jab was administered.

Tiredness

Headaches

Fever/Chills

Nausea

Muscle pain

Here is what to do to try and prevent the side effects:

Apply a clean, cool/wet washcloth on the area that the jab was administered.

Exercise the arm.

Dress lightly

Drink a lot of fluids.

One is advised to call a doctor when the redness or tenderness on the arm that the jab was administered gets worse within 24 hours.

Also, when the side effects do not seem to go away after a few days from the day the vaccine was administered it’s time to visit a doctor.

With changes happening every day surrounding the COVID-19, experts have advised that individuals should continue to take precautionary measures as directed by WHO.

Wearing of well-fitted masks and avoiding public gatherings should still be maintained. This helps keep society safe, more so the aged and people who have underlying health conditions.

