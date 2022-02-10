Here is What Google’s ‘Be Internet Awesome’ Campaign is all About

If you have been on Google today, you have probably seen a ‘Let’s help kids be internet awesome’ banner. In honour of Safer internet day, the tech giant has rolled out the game aimed at helping young kids stay alert, smart, and safe online.

Children are now accessing the internet at a younger age and it is imperative that their experiences are safe and reliable. Google collaborated with digital safety experts to develop the ‘Be internet Awesome program that comprises a number of tools designed to keep kids safe online.

Google is keen on engaging both schools and parents to participate in the program. Among the resources available are videos that parents can watch with their children, resources for teachers, and activities designed for children to enjoy independently.

To make the conversation easier, the Be Internet Awesome game helps parents reinforce lessons about Internet safety and good online behavior.

The Be Internet Smart campaign has five goals. To help kids stay smart; to help them be alert; to help them stay strong; to help them be kind and lastly, to help them be brave.

Google has also created an interactive web game dubbed INTERLAND, to assist kids to learn the fundamentals in an entertaining way. It’s free and easy to use, and it’s in a style that kids enjoy and are comfortable with.

The game takes place in an imaginary world made up of four kingdoms, where players battle hackers, phishers, over-sharers, and bullies, giving them the opportunity to practice the skills they’ll need to be good digital citizens.

