Here is The List of Films to Expect On Netflix This Year

Netflix has released its Film slate for 2021 and its roster has more than what Disney and Warner Bro’s combined.
The list includes directorial debuts by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Halle Berry and the much awaited final installment in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. The list is bound to expand with Netflix expected to acquire more films as the year progresses. The company is also well positioned to acquire movies from highly rated studios such as Paramount and Universal.
Netflix had a great 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the global stage also experienced a surge in streaming services, meaning Netflix will have to do more to ensure they keep their users’ attention.
Warnermedia recently announced plans to release their movies simultaneously on theatres and on HBO Max. Executives are hoping to increase subscriptions on HBO Max in a bid to take some attention away from netflix.
Warnermedia released a list of movies slated for release this year while Disney has done the same for 2021 and 2022. This has perhaps prompted Netflix’s decision to release the slated films all at once.
Below is the list
8 Rue de l’Humanité*
A Boy Called Christmas
A Castle for Christmas
Afterlife of the Party
Army of the Dead
Awake
A Week Away
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep**
Back to the Outback
Bad Trip
Beauty
Blonde
Blood Red Sky*
Bombay Rose
Beckett
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad*
Escape from Spiderhead
Fear Street Trilogy
Fever Dream*
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Fuimos Canciones*
I Care A Lot (February 19)**
Intrusion
Kate
Love Hard
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Moxie (March 3)
Munich*
Nightbooks
Night Teeth
No One Gets Out Alive
O2*
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Penguin Bloom (January 27)**
Pieces of Woman (January 7)
Red Notice
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Stowaway**
Sweet Girl
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God*
The Harder They Fall
The Kissing Booth 3
The Last Letter from Your Lover**
The Last Mercenary*
The Loud House Movie
The Power of the Dog
The Princess Switch 3
There’s Someone Inside Your House
The Starling
The Swarm*
The White Tiger (January 22)
The Woman in the Window
Things Heard and Seen
Thunder Force
tick, tick…BOOM!
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Untitled Alexandre Moratto*
Untitled Graham King
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Wish Dragon
YES DAY
