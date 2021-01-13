Here is The List of Films to Expect On Netflix This Year

Netflix has released its Film slate for 2021 and its roster has more than what Disney and Warner Bro’s combined.

The list includes directorial debuts by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Halle Berry and the much awaited final installment in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. The list is bound to expand with Netflix expected to acquire more films as the year progresses. The company is also well positioned to acquire movies from highly rated studios such as Paramount and Universal.

Netflix had a great 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the global stage also experienced a surge in streaming services, meaning Netflix will have to do more to ensure they keep their users’ attention.

Warnermedia recently announced plans to release their movies simultaneously on theatres and on HBO Max. Executives are hoping to increase subscriptions on HBO Max in a bid to take some attention away from netflix.

Warnermedia released a list of movies slated for release this year while Disney has done the same for 2021 and 2022. This has perhaps prompted Netflix’s decision to release the slated films all at once.

Below is the list

8 Rue de l’Humanité*

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle for Christmas

Afterlife of the Party

Army of the Dead

Awake

A Week Away

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep**

Back to the Outback

Bad Trip

Beauty

Blonde

Blood Red Sky*

Bombay Rose

Beckett

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad*

Escape from Spiderhead

Fear Street Trilogy

Fever Dream*

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Fuimos Canciones*

I Care A Lot (February 19)**

Intrusion

Kate

Love Hard

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Moxie (March 3)

Munich*

Nightbooks

Night Teeth

No One Gets Out Alive

O2*

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Penguin Bloom (January 27)**

Pieces of Woman (January 7)

Red Notice

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Stowaway**

Sweet Girl

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God*

The Harder They Fall

The Kissing Booth 3

The Last Letter from Your Lover**

The Last Mercenary*

The Loud House Movie

The Power of the Dog

The Princess Switch 3

There’s Someone Inside Your House

The Starling

The Swarm*

The White Tiger (January 22)

The Woman in the Window

Things Heard and Seen

Thunder Force

tick, tick…BOOM!

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Untitled Alexandre Moratto*

Untitled Graham King

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Wish Dragon

YES DAY

