Here Is a List of Smartphones that Will Lose Whatsapp Support Effective January 1

Whatsapp is getting a new update that will prevent it from operating on selected phones from January 1 2021. The older android OS and iPhone handsets will not support the latest version of the popular messaging app.

iPhones running on iOS 9 backwards and Android devices running on version 4.0.3 or older will no longer be able to operate Whatsapp. iPhone 4 will be affected by the update and although iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s were all released before iOS 9, users can update their operating systems.

Below is a list of phones that will lose Whatsapp support from January 1

Samsung Galaxy S2

HTC Desire

LG- Optimus Black

Motorola Droid Razr

Android devices released before 2010

Android devices that will need to update their OS 4.0.3 versions are

Samsung Galaxy S3 and newer

Samsung Galaxy Note

HTC Sensation

HTC Thunderbolt

LG Lucid

Motorola Droid 4

Sony Xperia Pro and newer

Apple iPhones 1 to 4 will lose support for the app. However, the following models will need to be updated

Apple iPhone 4S

iPhone 5

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6S

