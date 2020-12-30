in TECH

Here Is a List of Smartphones that Will Lose Whatsapp Support Effective January 1

Whatsapp is getting a new update that will prevent it from operating on selected phones from January 1 2021. The older android OS and iPhone handsets will not support the latest version of the popular messaging app.

iPhones running on iOS 9 backwards and Android devices running on version 4.0.3 or older will no longer be able to operate Whatsapp. iPhone 4 will be affected by the update and although iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s were all released before iOS 9, users can update their operating systems.

Below is a list of phones that will lose Whatsapp support from January 1

  • Samsung Galaxy S2
  • HTC Desire
  • LG- Optimus Black
  • Motorola Droid Razr
  • Android devices released before 2010

Android devices that will need to update their OS 4.0.3 versions are

  • Samsung Galaxy S3 and newer
  • Samsung Galaxy Note
  • HTC Sensation
  • HTC Thunderbolt
  • LG Lucid
  • Motorola Droid 4
  • Sony Xperia Pro and newer

Apple iPhones 1 to 4 will lose support for the app. However, the following models will need to be updated

  • Apple iPhone 4S
  • iPhone 5
  • iPhone 5S
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6S

