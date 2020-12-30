Here Is a List of Smartphones that Will Lose Whatsapp Support Effective January 1

Whatsapp is getting a new update that will prevent it from operating on selected phones from January 1 2021. The older android OS and iPhone handsets will not support the latest version of the popular messaging app.
iPhones running on iOS 9 backwards and Android devices running on version 4.0.3 or older will no longer be able to operate Whatsapp. iPhone 4 will be affected by the update and although iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s were all released before iOS 9, users can update their operating systems.
Below is a list of phones that will lose Whatsapp support from January 1
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- HTC Desire
- LG- Optimus Black
- Motorola Droid Razr
- Android devices released before 2010
Android devices that will need to update their OS 4.0.3 versions are
- Samsung Galaxy S3 and newer
- Samsung Galaxy Note
- HTC Sensation
- HTC Thunderbolt
- LG Lucid
- Motorola Droid 4
- Sony Xperia Pro and newer
Apple iPhones 1 to 4 will lose support for the app. However, the following models will need to be updated
- Apple iPhone 4S
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 5S
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6S
