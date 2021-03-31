in EDUCATION, NEWS

Here Is A List of Petrol Stations Closed For Selling Adulterated Fuel

fuel prices drop
/ Photo courtesy

The energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released a list of Petrol stations caught selling diluted petrol to clients following the hike in fuel prices.

According to the authority, certain tests were conducted between January and March 2021 at approximately 1,182 petroleum sites.

“From the tests, 98.99% of the sites were found to be compliant. However, tests from Twelve (12) sites turned out to be non-compliant,” reads a statement by EPRA.

EPRA Warns Kenyans Of Fraudster Extorting Businessmen

The petrol stations that were found to be non-compliant were mainly from Embu, Busia, Nakuru, Kisii, Meru, Trans Nzoia, Busia Murang’a Wajir, Nyamira and Mandera counties.

The stations were closed and fined up to Sh560,000 in taxes and penalties for their stations to be reopened.

Here is the full list:

  1. Rani Filling Station – Embu
  2. Lexo Energy Busia Service Station – Busia
  3. Half Moon Filling Station – Nakuru
  4. Nyatieko Filling Station – Kisii
  5. BM Kanyakine Filling Station – Meru
  6. Jire’s Filling Station – Trans Nzoia
  7. Eagle Filling Station – Busia
  8. Kuwait Filling Station – Murang’a
  9. Northstar Energy Service Station – Wajir
  10. Zams Filling Station – Nyamira
  11. Quality Energy Service Station – Mandera
  12. Mohamed Kosman Service Station – Mandera

