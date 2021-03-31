Here Is A List of Petrol Stations Closed For Selling Adulterated Fuel

The energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released a list of Petrol stations caught selling diluted petrol to clients following the hike in fuel prices.

According to the authority, certain tests were conducted between January and March 2021 at approximately 1,182 petroleum sites.

“From the tests, 98.99% of the sites were found to be compliant. However, tests from Twelve (12) sites turned out to be non-compliant,” reads a statement by EPRA.

Authority’s Public Notice on Sale Of Adulterated Or Export Bound Motor Fuels In The Local Market for the period 1st January 2021 to 30th March 2021 ^BO pic.twitter.com/vZhp8WKOYR — Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (@EPRA_Ke) March 30, 2021

EPRA Warns Kenyans Of Fraudster Extorting Businessmen

The petrol stations that were found to be non-compliant were mainly from Embu, Busia, Nakuru, Kisii, Meru, Trans Nzoia, Busia Murang’a Wajir, Nyamira and Mandera counties.

The stations were closed and fined up to Sh560,000 in taxes and penalties for their stations to be reopened.

Here is the full list:

Rani Filling Station – Embu Lexo Energy Busia Service Station – Busia Half Moon Filling Station – Nakuru Nyatieko Filling Station – Kisii BM Kanyakine Filling Station – Meru Jire’s Filling Station – Trans Nzoia Eagle Filling Station – Busia Kuwait Filling Station – Murang’a Northstar Energy Service Station – Wajir Zams Filling Station – Nyamira Quality Energy Service Station – Mandera Mohamed Kosman Service Station – Mandera

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu