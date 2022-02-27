Here is a List of Leaders Accompanying DP Ruto to US, UK Tour

Deputy President William Ruto earlier today left the country for a 12-day tour of the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US).

Although the agenda of his visit is yet to be made public, the country’s second in command will take a break from active political campaigns.

In Washington, Ruto is scheduled to meet, among others, officials of the State Department and the Pentagon as well as the US Government National Security Council Advisor.

“He will also speak at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and at the University of Arizona’s Washington Entrepreneurship Hub,” said Presidential Campaign Head of International Relations Ababu Namwamba.

In London, Ruto will meet senior UK Government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

Here’s a list of leaders who accompanied:

Rael Chebet Ruto

Josephat Koli Nanok

Salim Mvurya Mgala

Anne Mumbi Waiguru

Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi

Susan Kihika

Roselinda Soypan Tuya

Owen Yaa Baya

Beatrice Kahai Adagala

Alice Muthoni Wahome

Antony Kimani Ichungwa

Aden Duale

Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen

Augustine Cheruiyot

Ali Daud Mohamed

Reuben Kirwa Maiyo

Abdul Khalfan Mwaserah

Abraham Korir Sing’oei

David Mugoni

Eric Kipkoech Ng’eno

Roselyne Tingoi Selyian Patita

William Oloonkishu Yampoi

Hellen Chepkurgat Samoei

Fridah Warue Njagi

Elijah Kiplimo Rono

Rebecca Nduku Kimeu

Dominic Muendo Ndinda

Philip Muthui Mwinzi

Nelson Kisali Adeya

Mary Patricia Chepkoech Rono







