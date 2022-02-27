Here is a List of Leaders Accompanying DP Ruto to US, UK Tour

Deputy President William Ruto earlier today left the country for a 12-day tour of the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US).
Although the agenda of his visit is yet to be made public, the country’s second in command will take a break from active political campaigns.
In Washington, Ruto is scheduled to meet, among others, officials of the State Department and the Pentagon as well as the US Government National Security Council Advisor.
“He will also speak at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and at the University of Arizona’s Washington Entrepreneurship Hub,” said Presidential Campaign Head of International Relations Ababu Namwamba.
In London, Ruto will meet senior UK Government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs.
Here’s a list of leaders who accompanied:
- Rael Chebet Ruto
- Josephat Koli Nanok
- Salim Mvurya Mgala
- Anne Mumbi Waiguru
- Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi
- Susan Kihika
- Roselinda Soypan Tuya
- Owen Yaa Baya
- Beatrice Kahai Adagala
- Alice Muthoni Wahome
- Antony Kimani Ichungwa
- Aden Duale
- Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen
- Augustine Cheruiyot
- Ali Daud Mohamed
- Reuben Kirwa Maiyo
- Abdul Khalfan Mwaserah
- Abraham Korir Sing’oei
- David Mugoni
- Eric Kipkoech Ng’eno
- Roselyne Tingoi Selyian Patita
- William Oloonkishu Yampoi
- Hellen Chepkurgat Samoei
- Fridah Warue Njagi
- Elijah Kiplimo Rono
- Rebecca Nduku Kimeu
- Dominic Muendo Ndinda
- Philip Muthui Mwinzi
- Nelson Kisali Adeya
- Mary Patricia Chepkoech Rono
