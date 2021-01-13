Here Is A List Of Laboratories Allowed To Issue COVID-19 Certificates

The Ministry of Health has issued a list of laboratories in Kenya that are allowed to issue COVID-19 certificates for individuals seeking to travel outside the country.

Through a statement, the Ministry cited that only 44 laboratories are licensed to issue the certificates.

“A person intending to travel outside Kenya is expected to take Covid-19 test from the approved labs. These labs shall be reviewed from time by the Ministry of Health. On the certificates, they will find a Trusted Testing Code (TT) which shows that the test was done in a trusted lab. This follows the directive from the cabinet secretary of health,” the statement reads in part.

Some of the licensed labs include Kitale District Hospital, Malindi District Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Machakos Level 5 Hospital and Mediheal Hospital, Coptic Hospital (Ngong Road), Nairobi West Hospital, The Mater Hospital Mukuru, Busia District Hospital and Kenyatta University Hospital.

This comes just days after 100 Kenyans who had secured travel permits to Dubai turned out positive.

The state then issued a stern warning and pledged to crack down on laboratories issuing fake certificates.

