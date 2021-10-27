Here is a List of Five Popular Food Delivery Apps in Kenya

Shopping online has become a norm in the digital age, offering consumers unrivaled convenience. Most vendors have also diversified their trade to include online ordering and delivery. The same goes for eateries who are now able to package and dispatch hot meals to customers within minutes.

A number of food delivery apps are available in the country, allowing people at home or in the office to log in an place their food orders from multiple eateries across the city.

Here are the top five food delivery apps in Nairobi

Jumia Food

Jumia Food was among the first food delivery app business. It is just one of the business under the ecommerce giant, Jumia. Jumia food is available on Google Play store and comprises a big number of restaurants, fast foods and hotels in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The app’s extension, Jumia Party, also allows users to shop for alcohol and soft drinks.

Glovo

Glovo launched in Kenya in 2019 and has since grown to compete with the likes of Jumia and Uber Eats. The app offers consumers various delivery options including food, supermarket, beauty products and so on. Glovo says users can also request for custom delivery, meaning that if the vendor is not listed on their app, you can request them to shop for you and drop from your preferred vendor.

The app also lists a number of food vendors in the city, offering some of the most affordable fees in delivery.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats launched in Kenya in May 2018, two years after the launch of popular taxi service, Uber. The food delivery business of the bigger Uber business is accessible through the Uber ride-hailing app and independently. You can also shop from a number of food vendors across the city from the app.

Uber Eats is known among the social circles for its aggressive marketing on text and email.

Bolt Food

Most taxi-hailing apps have ventured into food delivery as a way of expanding their revenue sources. Bolt Food launched in Kenya in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic when online ordering and delivery took an upward trajectory due to stay at home orders. Bolt Food has managed to capture the market with help from its Bolt taxi app business.

Yum

Yum was the first food delivery service in the country and has continued to be a leader in the business with new innovations. The app was among the first to diversify into alcohol delivery and is known for up to late night deliveries. Yum works with over 250 eateries and delivers to over 10,000 customers. The company has expanded its business to Kampala, Uganda.

Most of the restaurants offering food delivery services are available on all the apps. You can easily order from coffee and sandwiches from places such as Java House, Chicken from KFC, Fast food and Pizza from Galitos.

The apps are available on Google play store and most allow users a variety of payment options including card, M-Pesa and cash on delivery. It is also possible to track your order right from the time it is accepted, to preparation and delivery.

