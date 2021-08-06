Here is a Breakdown of Online Activities every Minute in 2021

Its 2021 and the internet is a buzz of activity every second the world over. Every corporate firm has geared up its operations online and almost every individual is a part of a social media platform.

The internet has almost become a basic need in all urban areas. Employees can now work remotely, families shop online, students study and attend classes virtually while friends stay connected through social media.

A new report from Statista reveals online activities captured through every minute of 2021.

According to the study, creators upload 500 hours of content every 60 seconds on YouTube. 695,000 stories are shared on Instagram while 70 million messages are exchanged via Whatsapp and Facebook messenger every minute.

197.6 million are sent every minute while 28,000 Netflix users are on the video-streaming platform in the same period. Meanwhile, 5000 videos are downloaded from popular video-making app TikTok at the same time.

Read: Kenyans to Enjoy Faster Internet Speeds from June

Americans spend $1.6 million transacting online every 60 seconds while those in search for love make 2 million swipes on Tinder every minute.

The Covid-19 pandemic has stayed well past its sell by date. While many people hoped to get back to normal lives by the end of 2020, we are still facing the same issues we did last year.

Most countries are still battling high infection rates and lock-downs have become the new normal. A large section of individuals and corporate firms are now fully dependant on online dealings.

Below is a breakdown of online activities captured every minute. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu