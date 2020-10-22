Here are the specs of the Nokia 2.4 Smartphone

HMD Global has officially released the Nokia 2.4 smartphone for sale in the Kenyan Market. The budget phone is an upgrade of its Nokia 2 predecessors, albeit with average specs mainly due to its price.

Speaking during the announcement, Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager, HMD Global said, “ The Nokia 2.4 continues to exceed expectations when it comes to what a phone within this segment can provide. We’ve included high-end features like the AI camera with Night mode and Portrait mode. The large screen makes for a more immersive visual experience, and for added security, a biometric fingerprint sensor is included, which is a first for the series

The Nokia 2.4 smartphone features a 6.5″ LCD display screen with 720×1600 Mega Pixels. The phone runs on Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 processor with a Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 chipset. It uses the Android 10 Operating System with a planned upgrade to Android 11 upon release.

The phone comes in two variances, one with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory and another with 3GB RAM and 64GB memory. The smartphone features a main camera with 13 MP and 2MP depth sensor. It also features a 5MP selfie camera at the top of the display.

Nokia also said the phone will receive three years of monthly security updates, and two years of OS updates. This means owners of the device will be lucky to get Android 11 and 12.

The Nokia 2.4 smartphone is currently available for sale in Kenyan stores at Ksh 13,799 for 2/32GB and Ksh 15,500 for 3/64GB.

