Here are the New Covid-19 Containment Measures Issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued new Covid-19 containment measures as the country celebrates Labour Day.

Addressing the nation, the Head of State has lifted the temporary lockdown in the five counties which had been marked as disease-infected areas.

Curfew in these areas of Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru remains from 10 PM to 4 AM.

Bars and restaurants have also been opened with limitations that they operate until 7 PM.

Also, hotels, restaurants and eateries will operate until curfew time but have been directed to maximize open-air spaces as they heed to the social distancing, sanitizing and wearing of masks.

He further announced that schools will reopen as scheduled from Monday, May 10, 2021 as guided by the Ministry of Education.

In his address, the country’s First in Command emphasized the need to protect school children adding that it is a priority.

“During this school reopening period, let us be honorable and patriotic citizens of our land. Nobody enjoys the situations we are in. We are not happy putting Kenyans through a hard time. But if we are not able to contain the disease because of our selfishness, then we shall revert and protect life. We shall be forced to protect life and the economy. If we work together as Kenyans we will be able to continue life as normally as possible,” Uhuru said.

Regarding churches, they are to hold in-person and congregational worship but with only a third capacity.

The resumption of sporting activities shall ideally be guided by the regulations to be issued by the Ministry of Health jointly with the Ministry of Sports.

The President also encouraged Employers and business enterprises to allow employees to work from home, with the only exception being with respect to employees working in critical or essential services that cannot be delivered remotely.

Hospitals have also been directed to limit the number of visitors for hospitalized patients to one visitor per patient per day.

