Here Are The Most Sought After Secondary Schools

Two weeks ago, Education CS George Magoha released the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results.

Magata Bruce Mackenzie emerged as the top candidate with 428 marks out of the possible 500.

The second candidate was Momanyi Ashley Kerubo from Makini School with 427 marks. Others were Kwoma Charity Buyanzi from Holy Family Misikhu Girls Primary School with 426 and Mbugua Sharon Wairimu Muteti from Emmanuel Academy with 426 marks.

Announcing the results, CS Magoha said the overall performance improved compared to last year despite a drop in the overall score from 433.

Yesterday, while announcing the form one selection and placement, Magoha said form one students will report to their various schools on May 3, 2022.

Data from the Ministry of Education further revealed some of the most sought-after secondary schools with Nanyuki High School topping the list.

Here is a list of the most sought-after schools and applications received:

Nanyuki High School- 156,003

Kabianga High 149,087

Pangani Girls 118,073

Maseno School 110,811

Nakuru High School 107, 915

Alliance Girls got 104,353

Notably, some 38,797 candidates that sat the exam have been admitted to national schools while extra county schools took in 214,960.

