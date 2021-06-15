Here are The Most Preferred Schools By KCPE Candidates

Education CS George Magoha has revealed that some schools were most preferred by KCPE pupils hence received thousands of applications.

Speaking at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, the CS revealed that Form one students will be expected to report to schools on August 2, 2021.

For instance, all candidates have been placed in government schools with National schools admitting 36,254 students out of which 17,406 girls and 18,848 boys.

Here is a list of schools that were most preferred:

Nanyuki Boys High School – 154,524 candidates

Kabianga High School – 142,000 candidates

Nyandarua High School 123,000- candidates

Nakuru High Schools 100,000 -candidates

Butere High School 94,000 – candidates

Mbooni Girls 93,00 – candidates

Alliance Girls 105,000 – candidates

Pangani 124,000 – candidates

Maseno 104,000 – candidates

Kapsaret Boys 95,000 – candidates

Regarding the Covid-19 situation in schools, the CS banned the hiring of school buses for private events.

Magoha stated that anyone who wants to use school buses for private events must seek authority from the Ministry of Education.

For instance, Magoha intimated that the majority of people who hire the buses use them for funeral and wedding events where they fail to heed the Covid-19 protocols as directed by the Ministry of health hence putting school children at risk.

“…those seeking services of school buses must get authority from the Ministry. For the avoidance of doubt, school buses are to carry children using Covid-19 protocols, action is to be taken against anybody using the buses for any other reason,” he said.

