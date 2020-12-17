Here Are Ten Most Photogenic Cities In The World

Globally, cities are some of the most photogenic locations constituting exemplary architecture, natural scenery, wildlife and many others.

When it comes to photography, location plays a very fundamental role. For instance, some cities are more photogenic than others due to their strategic positioning and location.

Here are the 10 most photogenic cities in the World:

Paris, France.

Paris is one of the world’s most photogenic cities with stunning symmetry and a grand city plan. Its photogenic locations are either along a river, a building/beautiful architecture or a historical background.

Paris has at least 10 iconic contemporary architecture including the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Conciergerie, Notre Dame, The Wall of Love, Basilica of the Sacre-Coeur among others.

London, England.

London is well known for its historical architecture, diverse looking bridges, rivers and other natural scenery as well as sports and shooting parks.

London’s photogenic locations are diverse and can be captured from all angles. Some examples of its landmarks and attractions include Lloyd’s building, St Pancras Hotel and Train Station, Tower Bridge, Battersea Power Station and many others.

Havana, Cuba.

Havana has been dubbed the photographer’s playground. This is because of the people, architecture, cars and buildings that are well designed to meet different specs.

One of Havana’s famous landmarks is The Malecon, a seawall that captures interesting shots from all angles. Others are the Museum of Revolution and the Museum of Fine Arts.

Shanghai, China.

Shanghai, one of China’s cities is a place to die for. It is on the bucket list of the majority of tourists due to its diversity in capturing modern China and differentiating it from old China. It details new and old architectural designs, old temples, beautiful gardens and many others.

Some of the most renowned landmarks include The Bund, Yu Garden, Oriental Pearl TV Tower and many others.

San Francisco, USA

Apart from its serenity and location, San Francisco in the US is one of the most photogenic cities. The city contains iconic locations that carry some of US history. It also has beautiful views taken from different angles hence stands out.

Some of the most important landmarks in San Francisco include the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Union Square and the Ferry Building among others.

St Petersburg, Russia

St Petersburg is a city built on water with photogenic winter and summer shots. The city carries some of the most modern buildings and skyscrapers that are very photogenic.

Some important landmarks include the Winter Palace, Peterhof, Peter and Paul Fortress and Nevsky Avenue among others.

Cape Town, South Africa.

Cape Town, one of the cities in South Africa is obviously very photogenic. The city is captured in close views revealing high-end buildings, restaurants, expensive yachts and even natural scenery like mountains and rivers.

Some landmarks that are very photogenic include Camps Bay, a very photogenic seaside resort with spectacular surf and white sand beach all enclosed by mountains in the background. Through this view, photography can be turned into a very pleasurable activity.

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazil’s Rio De Janeiro is a tourist destination and it is very photogenic. The beaches, ambiance and unique buildings make photography an easy activity.

The lifestyle and culture are contrasted from new and old buildings, the rich and poor, modern and traditional among other aspects.

Some important landmarks in Rio include Sugarloaf Mountain, Tijuca National Park, Corcovado among others.

Hong Kong, HKSAR.

Hong Kong is a modern photogenic city filled with buildings, skyscrapers and natural scenery. The architecture, lighting and construction stand out to give way for capturing great photography.

Important landmarks in Hong Kong include the Hong Kong Disney Land, Ocean Park, Victoria Harbour, Avenue of Stars and many others.

Lisbon, Portugal.

Lisbon in Portugal is among the most photogenic places in the world because it is built on hills giving it a magnificent view when captured from all angles.

It has monumental historical designs and architecture and stands out at night when well lit.

Some famous landmarks in Lisbon include the Belem Tower, Santa Justa Lift and Oceanario de Lisboa.

