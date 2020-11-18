Here Are Telkom’s Revamped Home Plan Data Bundle Offers

Telkom has announced that it has revamped its daily, monthly and unlimited home-plan data bundles.

The revamp is aimed at giving more value to pre-paid heavy data customers for a better experience as well as the amount of data they will get when they purchase the revised offers.

The company reviewed the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) that guides on speed limits applied to unlimited bundles to ensure connection speeds at peak times are not slowed down when users are uploading and downloading large files.

Telkom says the revised FUP speed limits are expected to improve the overall data experience for those that subscribe to the unlimited bundles.

According to Telkom’s Director, Marketing, Mr. Eric ACHOLA, the bundle revisions are based on customer feedback with demand for bundle options that will support their evolving consumption habits.

The use of Internet data continues to rise especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This comes at a time when the national government and local health authorities continue to urge Kenyans to stay home, as much as possible, as a means of reducing the spread of the virus.

As a result, more Kenyans are making the switch to conducting their affairs, virtually, from home: working from home, distance learning and even virtual socialization.

Mr. Achola added that now more than ever, telcos need to play their part in keeping their customers connected.

The revamped plans are as follows

Daily 5GB valid for a day for Sh250

Monthly 10GB valid for 30 Days for Sh1,000 (Plus 2GB bonus)

Monthly 30GB valid for 30 days at Sh2,000

Monthly 50GB valid for 30 days at Sh3,000

Unlimited – Daily 13.3 GB FUP valid for 30 days at Sh4,000 unlimited

Unlimited Plus – Daily 16.6 GB FUP valid for 30 days at Sh5,500 unlimited

100GB valid for 90 days at Sh6,000

